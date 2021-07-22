DECATUR — Funeral for Connie Johnson Motes, 61, will be Friday, July 23, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at New Center Baptist Church with Bro. Ben Bates officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Her body will lie in state for one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in New Center Cemetery. Visitation will be today from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Motes died on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. She was born April 21, 1960, in Limestone County to Coy Dell Johnson and Betty Jean McAlister. Mrs. Motes was an active member of New Center Baptist Church, where she loved teaching Sunday School and working in Vacation Bible School. She was a wonderful lady, grandmother, sister and mother to all. Preceding her in death were her husband, Wesley Motes; her parents; and a sister, Anna Leonard.
Survivors include one son, Jon Motes (Amy), Somerville, AL; daughter, Nikki Hubatka (James), Decatur, AL; brother, Jerry Johnson, (Shelley), Decatur, AL; brother-in-law, Freddy Leonard; grandchild, John Wesley Motes; nephews, Jeffrey Leonard and Little Freddy Leonard; and niece, Christina Smith.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Johnson, Jeff Leonard, Freddy Leonard, James Hubatka, Jon Motes and John Wesley Motes.
Honorary Pallbearers will be her Sunday School Class.
