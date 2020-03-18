TRINITY — Private family graveside funeral for Connie Joyce Bone, 73, of Trinity will be at Midway Memorial Gardens with Reverend Anthony Simmons officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing. A public service will be announced at a later date.
Mrs. Bone, who died March 16, 2020, at her residence, was born July 27, 1946, to James Pikney Plant and Rosie Lee Campbell. She was a member of Faith Tabernacle and retired from Petroleum Sales.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Sonny Bone.
Survivors include two sons, Milford Myron (Lisa) Hutto, John Edgar (Lucy) Bone; daughter, Dawn Marie (Brad) Allen; sister, Shirley Ann Justice; nine grandchildren, Kyle Bone, Kelsey Christopher, Blake Hutto, Dillon Christopher, Dereck Christopher, Justin Allen, Serena Christopher, Haley Hutto, Emma Bone; great-grandchildren, Xander Bone, Elias Bone.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Don’t grieve for me now! I am at peace and asleep with Jesus! I have enjoyed all of God’s beauty here on earth and now I will enjoy beauty beyond description. I love my family with my all. Prayed for each one of you to keep God first in your life and find all the happiness possible while on this earth. I was blessed with many dear friends here on earth and I am thankful for each one. Loved the laughter and the serious moments when we needed to lean on each other. May you have a blessed life with a lot of love and laughter. My job for 32 years let me meet and enjoy some of the best people of my life. Most of the people were pleasant to do business with, but as with everything there were some exceptions.
Life is short so enjoy love and laugh.
Until we meet again,
Connie Plant Bone
The family request memorials be made to Faith Tabernacle Building Fund, 25258 Alabama Highwy 24, Trinnity, AL 35673.
Visit our website at parkwayfunerals.com to sign our online guest book.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.