DECATUR — Funeral service for Connie Martin Williams, 66, will be Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at East Highland Baptist Church with Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Hartselle Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at East Highland Baptist Church.
Mrs. Williams died on Friday, April 30, 2021 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. She was born January 2, 1955, in Morgan County to Worley Gene Martin and Ruby Mae Segars Martin. She was a Pharmacy Tech for Pill Box Pharmacy. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband, Ronnie Williams; son, William Lee Williams; daughter, Elizabeth Little (Dacoda); brothers, Carl Martin (Terry) and Quinn Martin; sister, Debbie Hittle (Frank) and three grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
