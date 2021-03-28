NEEL — Connie Mills, 86 of Neel, passed away on March 25, 2021 in Athens, Alabama. Visitation is Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Elliott’s Brown-Service Funeral Home from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. The funeral service will be at Fairview Baptist Church Monday at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Brian McLaughlin officiating. Burial will be at 1:00 P.M. at Corinth Cemetery.
Mrs. Mills was born on November 2, 1934 to George Washington Beene and Mattie Mae Norwood. She is preceded in death by her two sons, Dexter Mills and Randal Mills; a daughter, Lanette Gipson; and her husband, Roy Mills.
Survivors are daughters Linda Bridges of Neel, Liz Prince (Tim) of Killen; 15 Grandchildren; 38 Great Grandchildren; and nine Great-Great Grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Grandsons.
