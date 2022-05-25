HARTSELLE — Conrad Louis King, age 86, of Hartselle, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at his residence. He was born December 18, 1935, in Flipping, Arkansas, to Gaston and Goldie King.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine King; parents; sisters, Dorothy Miller and Nell Bailey; and brothers, Tom “Slim” King, Max King, Dewitt King, Leonard King, Wayne “Dutch” King, Martin King.
Survivors include his sons, Charlie (Lisa) King and Edward (Rebecca) King; grandchildren, Emily Brooke King, Blake (Rebecca) King, Kaylon (Mark) Jamieson, and Hunter King; five great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
A joint memorial service for Conrad and Geraldine King will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Pine Grove Church, 5721 County Road 221, Moulton, AL 35650. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the service.
