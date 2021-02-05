DECATUR — Constance Ruth Kane, respected advocate for women, people with developmental disabilities and those with mental illness, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2021 in Decatur, Alabama from complications of metastatic cancer. She was born in Dover, Ohio on April 6, 1954 to Thomas L. Kane and Virginia Mahurin Kane. Her parents were both dedicated social and political progressives, who exemplified a life ethic of community service. She was raised in the Methodist Church and most recently attended The Church at Stone River. After graduating from Dover High School, she attended Wilmington College in Wilmington, Ohio before moving to Alabama.
As a young mother, she responded to her struggles to find services for her developmentally challenged son by making it a personal mission to advocate for that community. To that end, she earned a BS in Sociology and Psychology from the University of Alabama in Huntsville and a Master’s Degree in Clinical Psychology from Alabama A&M University. She spent the rest of her life working tirelessly for those in need.
Her early career was spent at the North Central Alabama Mental Health Center, The Lurlene B. Wallace Developmental Center, The North Central Alabama Mental Health Center, Volunteers of America, and The Women’s Community Health Center. As the President and CEO of the Centers for the Developmentally Disabled, she managed Day Programs, Group Homes, Supported Employment Programs and Individual Supports. She was also active in The Mental Retardation Authority (the ARC, formerly Association for Mental Retardation) in Limestone and Morgan Counties of Alabama, holding several offices including President, Vice-President, Secretary and Treasurer.
She later worked at HOPE Place, a shelter for victims of domestic violence, and from there moved to Crisis Services of North Alabama, where she became the Trauma Counseling Program Director. In that position she helped in the healing of countless survivors of domestic violence as well as rape victims and families struggling with the suicide of a loved one.
Connie is survived by her sister, Alexis Patricia Kane; her partner, Tim Tucker; her son, Shea Kane Griffin; her son and daughter-in-law, Timothy Kane Griffin and Amber Dawn Griffin; and her two grandsons, William Kane Griffin and Oliver Thomas Griffin. She will be remembered for many things: her fierce dedication, her persistence (stubbornness), her love of family, her response to adversity with humor and her infectious laugh. She loved her family, her cats, riding her bike and walking in nature. In lieu of flowers, donations to Crisis Services of North Alabama would be appreciated.
