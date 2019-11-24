DECATUR — Graveside for Cora Lou Charles Street, 91, of Decatur will be on Monday November 25, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Roselawn Cemetery, with Rev. Carol Goforth officiating. The family will have a visitation one hour before the service at Ridout’s Brown-Service funeral home.
Mrs. Street was born on November 5, 1928, in Decatur, Alabama to William J. Charles Sr. and Catherine Charles. She passed away on Thursday November 21, 2019 at Riverside Senior living. She was a longtime Baptist; she was an avid golfer and bridge player. She was preceded in death by her son Andy Street; her brother W.J. “Chubby” Charles Jr.; and her husband Ollie Street.
She is survived by her son Mike Street and wife Michelle; daughter Sue Street Bolden and husband Ray; sisters, Mary Brown and Dale Brothers; grandchildren, Eli Street, Carrie Brown, Brett Bolden, Blake Bolden, and Chelsey Street; and eight great grandsons. The family would like to thank Hospice of the Valley and Decatur Home care for there care given to Mrs. Street. Donations may be made to Hospice of the valley or your favorite charity.
