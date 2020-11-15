DECATUR — Corbett “Cory” Lee Pearsall, 32, died November 5, 2020. Cory was born in Decatur, AL, to Cindy Corbett Pearsall and Matthew Thomas Pearsall.
He is survived by his parents; daughter, Kelsey Anela Pearsall; his grandmother, Sue Turlington Corbett; two half brothers, Austin Whisenant and Hunter Earwood; two uncles, Tully Corbett (Debbie) and Kevin Pearsall; and cousins, Nicholas Smith (Courtney) and Turlington Corbett. He also leaves behind his beloved extended family members and treasured friends. He will be missed forever.
A Celebration of Life was held Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Rhodes Ferry Park in Decatur from 2-4 p.m.
Roselawn Funeral Home assisted the family.
