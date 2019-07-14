HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Cordis Blackwood, 91, of Hartselle, will be Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Peck Funeral Home. Visitation will be Monday, July 15 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Crossroads Missionary Baptist Cemetery in Vinemont.
Mr. Blackwood died July 12, 2019. He was born December 4, 1927 in Cullman County to Willie Burton Blackwood and Ettie Belle White Blackwood. Mr. Blackwood was a U.S. Army veteran and was retired from Redstone Arsenal where he worked as a mechanic foreman. Mr. Blackwood was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Otha Dee Blackwood and Leroy Francis Blackwood.
Survivors include his wife, Sarah Blackwood of Hartselle; two sons, Dale Blackwood (Debi) of Niceville, Florida, and Steve Blackwood of Hartselle; two grandsons, Justin Blackwood and Jeremy Blackwood (Brandy); six great grandchildren, Ariel, Alexis, Gwynn, Heidi, Hunter and Bailey Blackwood; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Don and Sue Scheinert; numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
