VALHERMOSO SPRINGS
Coy Brown, 70, died October 17, 2019. Funeral is 11 a.m. Monday at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Valhermoso Holiness Cemetery. Visitation is 9 a.m. until service time. Mr. Brown served in the United States Marine Corp. during the Vietnam War.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.