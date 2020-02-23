HARTSELLE — Funeral for Cozie Lee Holmes, 92, will be Monday, February 24, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Cedar Creek Freewill Baptist Church with Brother Cliff Tomlinson officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Cedar Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at Cedar Creek Freewill Baptist Church.
Mrs. Holmes died on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. She was born June 14, 1927, in Morgan County to William Edgar Henry and Mary Ethel Turner Henry. She was a lifelong member of Cedar Creek Freewill Baptist Church and loved to take care of her community by growing her garden to share with everyone. She was a great cook, known for her wonderful fried pies and cat head biscuits. She grew beautiful flowers and made arrangements with them for her church. In the 70’s, she was the owner and operator of Holmes Fashion Wear and was always a homemaker for her family. Preceding her in death were her husband, Luther F. Holmes; her parents; and all of her siblings, Albert Henry, James Henry, Gladys Knox, Howard Henry, Robert Henry, Dalton Henry, Charles Henry and Roy Joe Henry.
Survivors include four sons, Gary Holmes, Hartselle, Glynn Holmes (Dana), Hartselle, Ronnie Holmes (Sabrina), Decatur and Mark Holmes, Hartselle; two daughters, Juanita Jones (Raoul), Hartselle and Kathy Reed, Decatur; 13 grandchildren, Jeff, Jason, Matt, Ashley, Scott, Jared, Abrey, Lauren, Mandy, Michael Hayden, Olivia and Kathryn; seven great- grandchildren, Seth, Kaitlyn, Kylee, Conner, Caleb, Addilynn and Grayson; and one great-great-grandchild, Fischer.
Grandchildren will be pallbearers.
