DANVILLE — Funeral service for Craig Berton Tyson, 64, will be Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 12:30 P.M. at Decatur Baptist Church with Reverend Corey Tyson, Reverend Joe McKaig and Reverend Jack Bailey officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Huntsville Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Decatur Baptist Church.
Mr. Tyson died on Monday, December 28, 2020 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born Friday, April 27, 1956, in Georgia to James Burton Tyson and Myrtle McCarthy Tyson. He was employed by Delphi Automotive, as a Material Planner, where he retired after 30 years of service. After his retirement, he worked at Lowe’s in Hartselle. He was a loving husband, father, “Pops”, friend and coach. Craig was selfless, hardworking and was a sacrificial man.
He was a member of the Decatur Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Please email any memories, photos or stories to Craigtyson1956@gmail.com
Survivors include his wife, Cindy Tyson; three sons, Chase Tyson (Anna), Corey Tyson (Conner) and Ty Tyson; daughter, Bri Tyson; two brothers, Michael Tyson and Randy Tyson; grandchildren, Lila, Everett and Jett.
Pallbearers will be Roy Dennison, Thomas Roy, Dennis Weaver, Ronnie Shipley, Ray Williams, Jeff Garner. Mitch Roberts and Gregg Holladay.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Drew Dennison.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tyson Family scholarship fund @ Redstone Federal Credit Union.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.