MOULTON — Private Graveside service for Cranal Edison “Tom” Garrison, 91, of Moulton will be held at Moulton Memory Gardens with Jerome Porter and Judge Greg Dutton officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing.
Mr. Garrison, who died Thursday, April 8, 2021, at his residence, was born August 3, 1929 to Floyd N. Garrison and Audie Mae McDowell Garrison. He was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 70 years, Opal Aldridge Garrison; brothers, Lincoln Garrison, Garvin Garrison, Drennon Garrison; sisters, Linnie Glenn Hovater, Clara Nell Glidewell; sons-in-law, Jimmy Rainey, Stevie Cameron.
Survivors include daughter, Frances Rainey; son, Randy (Peggy) Garrison; daughter, Amanda Cameron; daughter, Nena (Thomas) Graham; grandchildren, Meredith (Wyatt) Hill, Heather (Britt) Johnson, Carlie Theodorou, Cole (Ollie) Cameron, Amy (Jamie) Ragan, Seth Garrison; great grandchildren, Savanna (Zach) Daniel, Sara Wyatt Hill, Rainey Johnson, Cameron Theodorou, Titan Theodorou, Raegan Johnson, Randi Grace Gaddis, Zane Ragan, Catherine Ragan.
Pallbearers will be Seth Garrison, Titan Theodorou, Zach Daniel, Britt Johnson, Wyatt Hill, Jamie Ragan, Cole Cameron, Ben McLemore, Bryson Harville, Jack Spillers.
