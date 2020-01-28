MOULTON — Curtis Almon Cole, 76, of Moulton passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 at his residence. There will be a graveside service at Moulton Memory Gardens, today, January 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Carl Sanford officiating. Jackie and James Huang will release Chinese Lanterns at the end of the service. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens. Lawrence Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Curtis was raised on a farm in Aldridge Grove, Alabama. He finished high school in 1961 at Speake School. Curtis began his career at Chemstrand in 1962 and retired in 1998 after 35 years and seven months. He was actively involved in community service.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Joyce Stewart Cole; two brothers, James Willard Cole and Bernard Cole; and several nephews and one niece.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lowell Cole and Rena Melson Cole; one brother, Harold Gene Cole; two sisters, Betty Jo Cole and Frances Cole Hyde.
Pallbearers will be Brian Clark, Keith Coan, Billy Joe Borden, Tommy Joiner, Rob Carpenter and Zane Garrison.
The family extends special thanks to caregivers: Debbie Carr, Lisa Harrell and Dr. Akram Haggag.
Memorials may be made to the Jesse Owens Museum, 7019 County Road 203, Danville, AL 35619.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
