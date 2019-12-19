ARDMORE — Curtis B. Mitchell born Friday, December 17, 1937 on Old School House Road in Limestone County, AL passed away on December 17, 2019 at home. He was the son of the late John Alton Mitchell and Alma Lou Steadman Mitchell.
He is survived by his wife, Jo Ann Flanagan Mitchell; daughters, Gina Mitchell Hanserd (David), Sonia Mitchell Hasting (Tony) and Natalie Mitchell Gottman (Bob); seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Jimmy Ray Mitchell, Glen Mitchell, Sue Mitchell Fogg and Ricky Mitchell; many beloved nieces and nephews.
Mr. Mitchell worked 36 years for Chemstrand/Monsanto Co. in Decatur. Thirty of those years he was a member of supervision. He served as a Minister of Music in three different Baptist churches for 40 years. He was a member of the Harmony Boys Quartet for 43 years. He also served as a Deacon and Sunday school teacher at Piney Grove Baptist Church in Limestone County.
A visitation will be held at Piney Grove Baptist Church, 28430 Pinedale Road, Ardmore, AL on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 1:00 until 3:45 PM. The Celebration Service will follow at 4:00 PM with Brother Aaron Armstrong and Brother Lynn Marshall officiating.
A Private Graveside Service will be held on Sunday. Pallbearers will be the grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ardmore High School Band Program @ Ardmore High School, 30285 Ardmore Ave., Ardmore, AL 35739.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ardmorechapel.com
