EVA — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Curtis Grover “Bull” Nelson, 89, will be Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Eva Cemetery with Bro. Bill Stone and Bro. Ronnie Pittinger officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing.
Mr. Nelson passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020. He was born January 14, 1931, to Lee Roy Nelson and Ivory Bell Holmes Nelson. Mr. Nelson was married on December 26, 1953 to his wife, Marie. He was a member of the Eva United Methodist Church. He was Saved in October of 2005 and Baptized on February 12, 2006 at Decherd Methodist Church. He attended St. Bernard College where he received his Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology and History and played College Basketball. From 1956- 1961 he was a high school basketball head-coach for East Limestone High School and also helped start the football and baseball teams. He was an original Board Member for the Alabama School of Gospel Music at Snead State College, the Alabama State Gospel Singing Convention President 1984 and the National Gospel Singing Convention President in 1990. He served as a Sergeant of Combat Engineers serving three years in Korea and was honorably discharged after receiving the Korean Service Ribbon and two Bronze Campaign Stars. He loved to fish, hunt and loved Alabama Football. He also enjoyed Bluegrass and Gospel music and cooking pecan and egg custard pies. He worked until his retirement as a GS 12 Government Inspector for the U.S. Department of Defense. Mr. Nelson took vegetables all over the Eva community to give away to his beloved friends.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Marie Morgan Nelson; his parents; a brother, Etheridge Lee Nelson and a sister, Shelva Jean Turner; three brothers-in-law, Joe Turner, Leo Haney and Wayne Boughman.
Survivors include two sons, Fred Nelson (Jerone) and Pat Nelson (Leslie); one daughter, Amy Steakley (Louis); three grandchildren, Shelby Beck (Chris), Jake Nelson and Lee Steakley; stepgrandchildren, Stacy Stevenson (Robby), Chad Bowling (Tammy) and Adam Bowling (Maeghan); five brothers, Olen Nelson (Margaret), James Nelson (Virginia), Rolland Nelson (Peggy), Martin Nelson Sr. (Nina) and Sydney Nelson (Anita); three sisters, Evonne Haney, Doris Boughman and Mary Hatfield (Cliff); one sister-in-law, Ella Dean Nelson; a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Louis Steakley, Lee Steakley, Martin Nelson, Jason Nelson, Corey Nelson, Tim Nelson. Bryan Nelson and Chris Blevins.
The family would like to express “Special Thanks” to the Avalon Hospice of Winchester, Tennessee and the caregivers: Jannett Mears, Michelle Gautschi and Teresa Jackson for their care and compassion of our loved one.
