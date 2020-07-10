DECATUR — Curtis Wilson Rhoades, age 64, of Decatur, Alabama passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Curtis was born December 16, 1955 in Decatur, AL to the late Melton and Marie Rhoades. Curtis was a graduate of UAB with a degree in nursing. Curtis was retired from Huntsville Hospital where he worked in the ER and Cardiac ICU until his retirement. Besides his parents, he is also preceded in death by sister, Martha Griffin and niece, Maria Farmer.
Visitation for Curtis will be held Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. The Celebration of Life Service will follow at Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Ralph Henderson officiating. He will laid to Rest in Roselawn Cemetery.
