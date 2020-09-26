DECATUR — Graveside service for Mr. Curtis Winfield Davis Jr., 83 of Decatur, Alabama will be 11:00 a.m. Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Davis Cemetery in Hillsboro with the Reverend Roderick Stallworth officiating. There will be no public viewing. Reynolds Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the professional services for Mr. Davis.
Curtis W. Davis, Jr., a native of Hillsboro, Alabama was born November 11, 1936. He was the second of five children born to parents Curtis Winfield, Sr., and Rebecca Davis. He has been married to Mary E. Watson, native of Birmingham, Alabama for 40 and a half years. They are the proud parents of two children: Curtis W. Davis III (“Trey”), deceased, and Andrea Mari Davis. Curtis passed away on September 23, 2020 in Decatur, Alabama.
Curtis graduated from Tennessee Valley High School in Hillsboro, AL in 1954 and in October of that year, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served his country for 20 years. He is a Vietnam Veteran and was awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal. L During his tenure, he attained the rank of Master Sergeant while also serving as a Weapons’ Maintenance Superintendent. He retired from the United States Air Force in 1974. After his tour of duty, he graduated from Ben Ervin Vocational College in 1976. He is a member of the Tuskegee Airmen, Inc. Tuskegee Chapter.
Following his military retirement, he enjoyed driving his 18-wheeler across the country for 20 years, for 10 of those years he was an owner-operator.
He has been an active member of King’s Memorial United Methodist Church for approximately 20 years, where he has served the church in various capacities. He has served as facilitator for the Adult Sunday Morning/Wednesday Evening Bible Study; Vice President of The United Methodist Men; Member of the United Methodist Men’s Choir; Group Leader/Member of the King’s Memorial Building Committee for 12 years.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; daughter, Andrea; brother, James O’Neal Davis (Jen); sisters, Ruth Naomi McBride, Spruce Davis Storaard (Kenny), brother-in-law, Harold Watson Jr.; and innumerable nieces, nephews and cousins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.