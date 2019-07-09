MOULTON — Cynthia “Cindi” Rutherford Robinson, 62, died July 5, 2019. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Victory Baptist Church. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with burial in East Lawrence Memorial Gardens. Lawrence Funeral Home is directing. Cindi was the wife of Kevin Robinson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.