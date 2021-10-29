DECATUR — Cynthia Jane Emerson Howard, age 73, of Decatur, passed away at her home on October 27, 2021 due to a prolonged illness. She was born May 1, 1948 in Birmingham, Alabama to Hurdes and Anita Jo Emerson and was raised in Warrior and Hartselle.
Jane graduated from Morgan County High School in 1966. She assisted many brides while working at The Something Blue Bridal Shop in Hartselle, Alabama. She was an accomplished artist, loyal friend and devoted to her family.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 54 years, Ronald Howard, Retired Lt. Col. and former Falkville Postmaster; sons, Brett Howard and Adam Howard; siblings, Mark Emerson (Lisa), Alex Emerson (deceased), Dwight Emerson (Diane), Joel Emerson (Beth), Kevin Emerson (Beth) and uncle, John McCartt. Additional family members include an abundance of nephews and nieces and their children and her friends who instantly became intimate members of her family sphere.
A special thank you to Dr. Sarah Adair Fulgham and Cindy Adair for their assistance. A private service will be held for Jane. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Ridout’s Brown Service Funeral Home will be assisting the family.
