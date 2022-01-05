TRINITY — Funeral for Cynthia Shankle, 74, of Trinity will be Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Parkway Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Mark Milwee officiating. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at the funeral home.
Mrs. Shankle died Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at her residence. She was born Monday, March 17, 1947, to Andy Teague and Mildred Stewart Teague. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Floyd Shankle; daughter, Pam Wells; and sisters, Pricella Holbert and Mary Brown.
Survivors include one son, Sidney (Brandi) Shankle; grandchildren, Olivia Shankle and Abbie Wells; brother, Frankie Teague; and sisters, Joy Quarles and Rosalie Thomas.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
