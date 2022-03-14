HARTSELLE — Cynthia Prince Blackwood, 60, died March 13, 2022. Visitation will be Tuesday, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., at Peck Funeral Home. Service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the chapel with burial in Burningtree Memorial Gardens.
Peck Funeral Home is directing.
Cynthia is the wife of Timothy J. Blackwood.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.