DECATUR — Dabney Yeamans Hofammann, MD, age 67, passed away on May 24, 2021, at home. He was born March 30, 1954 to Eugenia Dabney Hofammann and Karl E. Hofammann, Jr., MD in Birmingham, Alabama. After graduation from Indian Springs School, Helena, AL, he went on to graduate from Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire. During summers of those years, he worked as a White Water Canoe guide on the Allagash River in Maine and as a Guide at Nugent’s Camps, Chamberlain Lake, Maine. He then attended The University of Alabama School of Medicine, graduating in 1980. After two years of General Surgery Residency at Vanderbilt University and three years of Orthopaedic Residency at UAB, he studied an additional year in Denver, Colorado, where his Fellowship focused on Adult Arthritis Surgery. In 1986 he entered the Private Practice of Orthopaedic Surgery in Decatur, AL, with the Decatur Orthopaedic Clinic.
Active in his profession, he felt his greatest professional accomplishment was his Board activity with and Presidency of the Clinical Orthopaedic Society, the second oldest national Orthopaedic group in the country. During those times he and Leslie made many enduring friendships from all over the country and beyond. Besides his enjoyment of his profession, his partners, his patients, and those with whom he worked, he was also an avid outdoorsman. A Quail hunter who especially enjoyed training bird dogs. However, his main love was for his family. It was in his home with that family, that he passed.
He is survived by his wife, Leslie Keller Hofammann; son, Allen Nugent Hofammann (Allison) of Birmingham and their two sons, Davis and Luke; daughter, Dr. Elizabeth Hofammann Wiggins (Derek) of Nashville, TN, and brother, Karl Emil Hofammann, III MD (Terry) of Birmingham. Other survivors include nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 1 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Decatur, AL. Memorials may be made to St. John’s or the charity of your choice.
