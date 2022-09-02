D.9.2.22 Cody Chasteen.jpg

DECATUR — A funeral service for Dacoda “Cody” Chasteen will be held Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 1:00 PM in the chapel of Peck Funeral Home with Dr. John Bain. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 3, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Interment will follow in Johnson Chapel Cemetery.

