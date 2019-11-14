FALKVILLE — Daisy Ferguson Kube, 85, died October 1, 2019, at Cullman Regional. Arrangements handled by Peck Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life service will be Nov. 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St Paul’s Lutheran Church in Decatur, with Pastor John Ninke officiating. Her ashes will be interred on November 18th at 11 a.m. at Potter Cemetery in Lepanto, Arkansas.
She was born December 11, 1933, in Lepanto.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Palmer Kube; parents; four sisters, two brothers and son, William.
She is survived by daughter, Sandy Cheatham (Steve); sons, Richard Kube (Terri), Palmer Kube Jr., and Larry Kube; sister, Earlene Johnson; grandchildren, Angela Bogler (Paul), Elizabeth Madison (Darrell), Christina Goff (George), Pam Stanley (Jeremy), Sarah Stephens, Zachary Kube (Halie), Cody Kube, and Cheyanne Collier (Josh); and 27 great-grandchildren.
She was a 21-year Marine wife, which led to being a lifelong activist for veterans’ benefits and rights. She was a lifetime member of VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She held many offices with the Ladies Auxiliary over 35 years, supporting Post 4190 in Decatur. She became a caregiver/sitter for patients before she succumbed to dementia. She loved her family and church family deeply. She was a forever fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Auburn football.
Her family wants to express its sincerest thanks to the staff of Cullman Regional, as well as the Summerford Nursing staff for the wonderful home, love and care provided for more than 6 years.
After the service, friends and family are welcome to gather at the home of her daughter in Hartselle.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.