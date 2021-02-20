PRICEVILLE — July 19, 1941 - December 20, 2020 — Dale Edward Howell, age 79, of Priceville, AL and Hilliard, OH, passed peacefully Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Huntsville (AL) Hospital Hospice Care.
Dale was born in South Point, OH to the late John Kermit and Marie Howell (Davidson) and graduated from South Point High School in 1959. A true Buckeye at heart, he received a Bachelor’s degree from The Ohio State University and a Master’s degree from Marshall University. He worked in Columbus, OH at General Motors and retired from Western Electric/Lucent/AT&T working in chemical waste management as an environmental engineer.
After retirement he followed his passion for farming and tractors by working at The Ohio State Fair as a shuttle driver for many years and then delivering seed for Pioneer International before moving to Priceville, AL to be near his grandchildren.
Dale enjoyed working on the family farm, old cars, trucks and motorcycles and especially coaching his twin sons in baseball, basketball, and soccer in their younger years. He loved coaching and was a mentor to many kids throughout the years. He continued his love and support by watching his grandkids play sports, never missing a game. He was very loyal to the Hilliard, OH and Priceville, AL communities being seen at most of the events. Dale was easy to befriend and always put a smile on everyone’s face with his quick sense of humor and warm, heartfelt personality.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Ann Howell (Williams); and his son, Troy Dale Howell.
Survived by his son, Trent (Tammi) and daughter-in-law, Aleisa Howell; siblings, brother, Larry Howell (Dinah) and sister, Connie Kouns (Joe); grandchildren, Hayden and Trey Howell and Zachary and Jacob Howell; brothers-in-law, Johnny Williams (Sandy) and Rod Williams (Kathy); nieces and nephews, Guy Williams (Mary), Shelly Koda (Rick), Sherry Bates (Arnold), Chris Allen (Heidi), Scott Williams (Anne), Michelle Gilliam (David), Amie Helms (Chad), Adam Pemberton, Jared Howell (Amy) and Jason Howell (Blanca).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Dale Howell to The Diamond Club. Palpal: pricevillediamondclub@gmail.com or Venmo@pricevillediamondclub
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Burningtree Country Club, 2521 Burningtree Drive, Decatur, AL 35603 from 3-5 p.m.
