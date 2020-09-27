DECATUR — Dale Foster Hughes, 86, of Decatur, will have a visitation on Monday, September 28, 2020, from 4 until 7 p.m., at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home, and a burial will be on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo, at 12:30 p.m., with Military Honors, and Gayle Fowler speaking at the committal.
Mr. Hughes was born on March 29, 1934, in Coosa County Alabama, to Lewis Elsby Hughes Addie Vickers Hughes, and passed away at his residence on September 24, 2020. He was a Member of Central Baptist church, he served in the United States Army, retired from Liberty National Life Insurance Company, served with the Decatur Police Auxiliary, and worked as an aid with the special needs children at Austin High School.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years Mary Louise Hughes; daughter, Cynthia Picou (David); son, Keith Hughes (Deana); grandchildren, Joshua Dale Picou, Catherine Gayle Picou, and Ian Gore.
Family Request donations to Hospice of The Valley in Decatur.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.