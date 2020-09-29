DECATUR — Dale Foster Hughes, 86, of Decatur had a visitation on Monday September 28, 2020 from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home. Burial will be today September 29, 2020 at Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo at 12:30 p.m. with Military Honors and Gayle Fowler speaking at the committal.
Mr. Hughes, who passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at his residence, was born on March 29, 1934 in Alabama to Lewis Elsby Hughes Addie Vickers Hughes. He was a member of Central Baptist Church. He served in the United States Army, served with the Decatur Police Auxiliary, and worked as an aide with the special needs children at Austin High School.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Mary Louise Hughes; daughter, Cynthia Picou (David); son, Keith Hughes (Deana); and grandchildren, Joshua Dale Picou, Catherine Gayle Picou, Ian Gore.
Family request donations to Hospice of the Valley in Decatur.
