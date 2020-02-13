DECATUR — Dale K. Turner, 85, of Decatur, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020, he was born December 19, 1934.
Mr. Turner was a Vietnam veteran who retired from the United States Army after 20-plus years of service. He was also retired from Union Camp (International Paper) after 27 years of employment.
Mr. Turner was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor Turner. He is survived by his sons, Larrie Bennich and Gary Bennich (Lola), numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, February 14, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home.
