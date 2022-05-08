DECATUR — Dalinda Peek Willis was born February 9, 1969 to Linda Clark Peek and David Milton Peek, Sr. She is survived by her husband, Pete Willis; her children, Buck Thomas and Lane Willis; her siblings, Melissa Penley (Jamie) and David Peek, Jr. (Kate) all of Decatur; five nephews, Jake Davidson, William Penley, Harris Penley, Mills Peek, Charlie Peek; and one niece, Allison Davidson; and her in laws, Polan and Louise Willis and sister in law, Dr. Wendy Davidson.
Dalinda graduated in 1987 from Darlington School and continued her education graduating from Converse College in 1991. She studied abroad at the University of Saint Andrews in Scotland, and completed her Master’s Degree at Auburn University. She began her professional career creating Peek Performance, an outcome measurement company, and worked for the Alabama Children’s Trust Fund that still uses that outcome measurement system today. She then worked at B, E & K Training Center in Decatur, AL for construction and welding certifications while traveling all over the country using her training system. She began her work as a Quality Manager at IMS, Inc. in 2010.
Dalinda was passionate about her family, friends, work, cooking, entertaining, and life. She was the most inclusive, loving, most kind person, and always opened her home to provide incredible meals to old and new friends. She loved her husband and boys fiercely, and experienced what true love and happiness is when surrounded by them. She always said, “We’re just better when all four of us are together.” Her siblings and she shared a special closeness that many families have never experienced. From family deep sea fishing trips to birthday celebrations to Sunday evening dinners, her siblings were her best friends. She was always referred to as the “cool” aunt by all of her nephews and niece because she knew how to be there for them and be supportive in a very “cool” way. She was compassionate to her friends, and if someone was in need of celebrating or mourning, she took charge and carried the burden when they could not. She spent numerous hours helping her friends or just simply listening when they needed someone.
Dalinda and Pete sponsored children in the Decatur City School System through the Weekend Backpacks Food Program. She was very particular when shopping for the food they would receive, buying only the best and healthiest food she could find for them. She wanted to make sure they had everything they needed on weekends and plenty for the holidays as well. She was an amazing example of love, leadership and dedication in every aspect of her life.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to PACT (Parents and Children Together) or the Volunteer Center of Morgan County.
