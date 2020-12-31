TRINITY — Funeral for Dallas Letson, 72, of Trinity will be Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Oak Grove FCM Church, at 3:00 PM with Rev. Shane Williams and Rev. Bobby Bentley officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church.
Mr. Letson, who died Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born February 12, 1948, to Eural Dallas Letson and Thelma Morgan Letson. He was a member of Oak Grove FCM Church and retired from Amoco Chemical. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Letson; daughter, Regina (Jason) Hagood; son, Stacy (Shari) Letson; sister, Myra (Tim) Williams; grandchildren, Justin Letson, Johanna Letson, Kersten Allen, Shelby Dedge, Kyle Dedge.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Whitlock, Brooks Jordan, Johnny Lowery, Dakota Lowery, Keith Jones, Bart Suggs.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Piland, Ray Warren, Larry Williams, Gail Gilbert, Stanley Sivley, Billy McCleskey, Ricky Barnes.
The family ask that everyone wear a face covering.
