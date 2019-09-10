DANVILLE — Funeral service for Dallas Randal McAbee, 23, will be Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. David Hale, Bro. Jason McAbee and Bro. Bobby Ray Halbrooks officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at the funeral home.
Mr. McAbee, who died on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born March 10, 1996, in Morgan County to Jimmy Jason McAbee and Rosa Lee Morgan McAbee. He was an electrician for DCEC. He was a loving father and husband.
Survivors include his wife, Haley McAbee; one daughter, McKynlee Grace McAbee; one son, Dexton McAbee; his parents, Jason and Rosa McAbee; one brother, Clint McAbee (Kayla); two grandmothers, Frances Morgan and Scharlotte McAbee; an uncle, Randy McAbee a host of aunts and uncles.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial donations be made to the: National Organization of Rare Diseases, 1779 Massachusetts Ave., Suite 500, Washington, DC 20036 or online @ rarediseases.org for the NORD Website.
