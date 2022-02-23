HILLSBORO — Funeral for Dalphine Allen, age 73, of Hillsboro, will be Friday, February 25, 2022, 2:00 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. R.C. Borden officiating. The family will receive friends for two hours prior to service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Clardy Cemetery, Hillsboro.
Mrs. Allen, who died Sunday, February 20, 2022, at the Parkway Campus of Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born March 21, 1948, in Lawrence County, to Bill Lovett and Effie Cottingham Lovett. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Carl Allen, Sr. and Wendall Eddy; her daughter, Tracie Michelle Allen; and her parents. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and aunt who dearly loved her family.
She is survived by one son, Carl Allen (Sabrina); one daughter, Carla Allen; one sister, Wyvone Sharp (Joe); three grandchildren, Trey Morgan, Briona Watkins, and Jordan York; three great-grandchildren, Rowan, Carter, and Baylor; and a special niece, Wendy Sharp.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
