DECATUR — Dan Allison Dennis, Jr., 66, of Decatur, passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021. His visitation will be on Friday, May 28, 2021, from 12:00 to 1:00 P.M. at Roselawn Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 1:00 P.M. in the chapel of the funeral home with Brother Duaine Griggs officiating.
Dan is survived by his wife, Angela; sons, Matthew and Josh; daughter, Brandy; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Sydney, and Cash; sister, Janet; brother, Milton and father, Dan Dennis, Sr.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Jane Dennis; grandparents, Jeanette Dennis and John Beecher Dennis, Janie Mullinax and Lewis Mullinax.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
