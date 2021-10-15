HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Dan Copeland, age 51, of Hartselle will be Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Tunsel Road Baptist Church with Southeast Division Marine Corps League Chaplin John Burks, L/Cpl Jonathan L. Smith Detachment Chaplin Ron Kessler and Pastor Brad Houchin officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in the Hartselle Memory Gardens with Full Military Honors. His body will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Visitation will be today from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Dan, who died on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born February 28, 1970 in Hartselle, Alabama to J.T. Copeland and Brenda McKinney Copeland, who preceded him in death.
Dan was a 1988 graduate of Hartselle High School, was a United States Marine Corps Veteran, owned and operated Copeland’s Classic Cleaners in Hartselle and Decatur. He loved his Marine family and was a Charter member of the L/Cpl Jonathan L. Smith Detachment of the Marine Corps League. He was an avid Auburn Tiger fan, loved kayaking and camping, was a true jokester and never met a stranger. Dan was affectionately known as “Dan Dan the Cleaning Man.”
He is survived by his wife, Susan Copeland; three sons, Brent Copeland, Josh Sartin and Matthew Sartin (Hailey); one daughter, Kayla Sartin; and two sisters, Rhonda Legg (Steve) and Sondra Dutton (Artie).
Pallbearers will be Gus Slater, Lee Greene, Joseph Comeau, Van Graham, Rickey Terry and Dale Griffith.
