SOMERVILLE — Funeral service for Dan E. Breeding, 72, will be Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 4:00 PM at New Friendship Baptist Church with Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in New Friendship Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at New Friendship Baptist Church.
Mr. Breeding died on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Hospice Family Care. He was born March 17, 1950, in Morgan County, to Thomas Eugene Breeding and Georgia Mae Curbow Breeding. He was employed at Chore-Time as a factory worker, prior to his retirement. He enjoyed flying RC aircraft and watching his grandkids play ball. He liked to hunt and fish with his friends and his grandson. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dian Breeding; a daughter, Tracy Prater and his parents.
Survivors include daughter,
Stacey Cole (Spencer); brother, Johnny Breeding (Susan); sisters, Jo Rhe Taylor (Clyde) and Rita Burden (Vaughn); grandchildren, Gracin Prater and Trent Cole.
Pallbearers will be Family and Friends.
