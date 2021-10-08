HARTSELLE — Dana Elizabeth Holmes, 73, of Hartselle, passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. A visitation will be held at Peck Funeral Home on Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with the service beginning at 1:00 in the chapel. Interment will be in Cedar Creek Cemetery.
She was born on November 21, 1947, to Dan and Mary Elizabeth Holland. She attended Morgan County High School then went on to graduate from UNA with a teaching degree. After teaching at Eva for several years, she retired from a long successful career as a contracting officer for the U.S. Army.
She is survived by her brothers, Tom Dobbs (Pat), Jeff Dobbs, and Steve Dobbs (Pamela) along with her husband, Glynn Holmes; son, Matt Holmes (Michelle); granddaughters, Kaitlyn and Kylee Holmes.
She will be remembered as a resilient and skillful lady who enjoyed painting, gardening, reading, and spending quality time with loved ones.
In lieu of flowers, the family requesting that donations be made to Ministerios Buena Vista at www.lopezmissions.com, which was a ministry that was close to her heart. Doctor Milan Dekich will be officiating.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.