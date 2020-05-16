ADDISON — Dana Harton Powell, 59 of Addison, entered into rest on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Dana was born on July 6, 1960 in Decatur, Alabama. She graduated from Austin High School in 1978; attended Calhoun Community College and received her degree as a Respiratory Therapist from UAB and worked at Decatur General. She was bookkeeper for Powell Building Supply for many years until she retired. Dana was a very giving person who touched many lives. She loved her family; especially her grandbabies and loved to shop and spend David’s money. She was a longtime member of Addison First Baptist Church having attended there for more than 30 years.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 from 11-1 p.m. at Addison First Baptist Church, where services will follow at 1 p.m. Brothers Kelly Ergle, Samuel Tucker, Ronnie Wilson, Mark Kimbrell and Kyle Woodard will officiate. Burial will be in Enmondfield Cemetery in Addison.
Dana is survived by her husband of 37 years, David Alan Powell; son, Drew Powell and his wife, Bethany; daughter, Hannah Powell; granddaughters, AnnaBeth and Allie Ruth Powell; sister, Beth Walden; and her husband, Randy, and mother-in-law, Mary Powell.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Mollie Harton; father-in-law, Jackie Powell; and grandparents, Albert Howard and Elizabeth Harton and William and Emma Cochran.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.nicholsfuneralhomes.com.
