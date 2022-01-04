DECATUR — Mr. Dana Lee Long, 62, of Decatur, Alabama, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.
There are no events planned, as he did not wish to have services.
He is survived by his wife, Bridget Kathleen Long; sons, Jesse Lee Long and Watson Eugene Long (Jaclyn); daughter, Elizabeth Caroline Long; grandchildren, Aiden and Devin; father, Sammy Lee Long; sisters, Cindy Martin (Max Martin), Stacie Long and Roseandrea Long; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Caroline Long; grandfather, (paternal), Watson Tunstall Long; grandmother, Nanny Mae Long; grandfather (maternal), Thomas Harrison; grandmother, Ruby Gates.
Dana was an avid motorcycle rider and loved to spend time riding in the mountains. He leaves behind his two favorite dogs, Bitzee (16-year-old Minn Pinn) and Teller, (2-year-old Pembroke Welsh Corgi). Dana is well known for his wild trickster stories. He once managed to convince someone that a traveling circus had broken down and accidentally released their lions and tigers in the backwoods of Tishomingo County, Mississippi.
Dana loved his family fiercely and did everything in his power to provide for them. He will be dearly missed by all of his loved ones left behind.
Arrangements Entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home
