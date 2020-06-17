DECATUR — Funeral for Daniel Cartee, 80, of Decatur will be Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. at Parkway Funeral Home with Reverend Terry Horn officiating. Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Mr. Cartee died Monday, June 15, 2020, at his residence. He was born February 14, 1940, to Clifton Cartee and Zelma Henderson Cartee. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marion Wheeler Cartee; brothers, W. L. Cartee, Hershel Cartee; sisters, Evelyn Livingood, Shirlon Cartee.
Survivors include his sons, Danny Cartee, Greg (Tresea) Cartee and Phil (Karamia L.); daughters, Diane (Steve) Chambers, Regina (Lee) Bradley, Lisa (Sonny) Westmoreland and Susan Hudson; 16 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Cartee, Keith Bradley, Jason Cartee, Jordan Hudson, J. R. Westmoreland and Jeffery Cartee.
