MOULTON
Funeral for Daniel “Dan” Bates, 87, of Moulton will be today, April 7, 2022, at Parkway Funeral Home, at 2:00 PM with Gary Carter officiating. Burial will be in Morris Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at the funeral home.
Mr. Bates, who died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Moulton, was born March 27, 1935, to William T. Bates and Madgie McClesky Bates. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, driving in the mountains and helping others. He loved the outdoors and was a kind hearted Christian man. He was a Sergeant in the United States Army and received a medal for good conduct and an honorable discharge. He was preceded in death by his parents; wifem Ruth Bates; son, Daniel Bates Jr.; brothers, Holdridge (Inez) Bates, Billy Bates, Merle (Margaret) Bates.
Survivors include his sister, Ruth (Raymond) McLemore; grandchildren, Danyelle “Rudy” (Bryant) Whitlock, Jacklyne (Brent) Little; great-grandchildren, Christina Little, Virginia Little, Braydn Whitlock, Dylan Blair Whitlock.
Pallbearers will be Braydn Whitlock, Bryant Whitlock, John Savory, Randy McLemore, Gary Chaney, Mike Bates, Tim Bates, Phillip Matthews.
