COURTLAND — Daniel “Danny” Lee Goodwin, 67, of Courtland, Alabama went to be with the Lord on August 6, 2021, at his home with family. Memorial service will be at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, August 15, 2021 at Courtland Baptist Church with Brother Scotty Letson officiating.
Danny was born January 23, 1954 to Billy Grant and Nadine Gibson Goodwin in Courtland, AL. He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Betty Gale Goodwin and one brother, Darrell Bruce Goodwin.
Danny was a General Motors retiree of 31 years with Local UAW 2195 (1975-2006), member of Courtland Baptist Church, he was an avid bowler for many year and a GDBA Board of Director until 2014, as well as a former member of the Courtland Volunteer Fire Department, until 1996. Danny worked at Valley Service Inc/Trio Foods for three years, with coworkers he loved and loved what he was doing- helping people.
Survivors include his wife, Charity Goodwin of Courtland; daughters, Shelby Goodwin and Sierra Goodwin, both of Courtland, and Christina (Jason) Daniel of Muscle Shoals; son, Brian Goodwin of Decatur; brothers, Farrell (Christy) Goodwin of Somerville, Billy (Annabeth) Goodwin of Ball Ground, GA; two grandchildren, Emberli and Elijah Daniel of Muscle Shoals.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask for donations in Danny’s honor to K9 for Warriors, which provides therapy dogs for veterans.
