MOULTON — Funeral for Daniel Durell Young, 83, of Moulton was on Sunday November 15, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. at Landersville Cemetery with Rev. Jessie Reeder officiating and Elliott’s Brown- Service Funeral Home directing.
Mr. Young passed away Friday, November 13, 2020. He was born December 30, 1936 in Lawrence County to Joe Clark Young and Mable Wilson Young.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Young; daughter, Melissa King of Moulton; son, Durell Young of Moulton; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren.
