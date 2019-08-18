DECATUR — Funeral service for Daniel Francis Reist, age 80, of Decatur, will be Monday, August 19, 2019, noon p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dallas Culver and Rev. Ted Amey officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 18, 2019, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Burningtree Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Reist, who died Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born April 18, 1939, in Hamilton, OH, to Marlin Reist and Vera Rae Klingel Reist. He was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, Bill Reist and Tom Reist.
Mr. Reist transferred from International Paper in Hamilton, OH, where he grew up, to Alabama in 1975; he retired following 44 years of service. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Golf was his favorite past time with his long time four-some. The Cincinnati Reds remained in his sporting heart but the Alabama Crimson Tide was first and foremost. One of his joys was working in his yard and spending time with neighbors. He always had a smile and a willingness to go the extra mile for anyone in need, and he will be deeply missed by his many friends and loving family.
He is survived by his wife, Jane (Hall) Reist of Decatur; son, Greg Reist (Cindy) of Decatur; daughter, Pam Reist Uhrman (Bob) of Brentwood, TN; two brothers, Jim Reist of Rogersville, AL and Vernon Reist (Marlene) of Hamilton, OH; one sister, Betty Murray Yordy (Ray) of Hamilton, OH; one sister-in-law, Marcia Reist of Hamilton Ohio; five grandchildren, Robby Uhrman (Annie), Danny Uhrman (Tiffany), Lauren Reist, Ashton Reist Irle (John), and Elizabeth Reed DeKrurif (Andrew); and one great-grandchild, Charlotte Jane Uhrman.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
