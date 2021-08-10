COURTLAND — Daniel “Danny” Goodwin, 67, of Courtland, AL, passed away August 6, 2021 at his residence. Family will be holding a Memorial Service at a later date. He was born January 23, 1954 to Billy Goodwin and Nadine Gibson Goodwin.
Mr. Goodwin was preceded in death by his parents. Mr. Goodwin was a member of Courtland Baptist church. He was an avid bowler and Board of Director for the Greater Decatur Bowling Association for many years.
Survivors include his wife, Charity Terry Goodwin; son, Brian Goodwin; three daughters, Shelby Goodwin, Sierra Goodwin, Christy Daniel; two brothers, Farrel Goodwin (Christy), Billy Goodwin (Annabeth); and two grandchildren.
