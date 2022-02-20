DECATUR — On Wednesday February 16th 2022, Daniel Ted Smith Jr. passed away peacefully in his home. Daniel served in the Marine Corps for four years and had a bachelor’s degree in psychology. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, and spending time with those he loved.
Daniel is survived by Kay Smith his wife of 49 years, grandchildren Jessica Huey and Jack Huey, as well as his brothers Mike Smith, Ricky Smith, and Andy Smith. He was preceded in death by his daughter Jennifer Smith Huey, his mother Ida Mary Smith, and father Daniel Smith Senior. Daniel had a deep love for his family and his country. He will be greatly missed.
A visitation for Daniel will be held today, February 20, 2022 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur, AL.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project, or the Marine Corps League.
