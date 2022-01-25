DECATUR — Daniel Whitson McCormack passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, January 22, 2022, after an extended battle with cancer. Whit was born on April 20, 1972, in Colbert County, Alabama, and graduated from East Lawrence High School in 1990. In 1995 he graduated from the University of Alabama in Huntsville with a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering. In 2021 he earned his master’s degree in Engineering Management from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Whit was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wallace Foster Hovater and Evelyn Rutland Hovater and Whitson Walker McCormack and Libby Crosswhite McCormack, and his stepfather, William Freeman Free. He is survived by his wife, Robin Sanders McCormack; daughter, Rorie Faith McCormack; mother, Amanda Hovater Flournoy (Ralph); father, Danny Walker McCormack (Evelyn); sisters, Danielle Evelyn McCormack and Donna Free Maner (Mike); brothers, David Wayne Free and William Douglas Free (Carrie); and a host of family and friends.
In spite of Whit’s bear-like presence and demeanor, he was one of the kindest, warmest, and funniest of men. He would interject his humor in the most unexpected ways taking everyone by surprise with his intelligent wit. His humor was surpassed by his strict adherence to the Golden Rule, his integrity, and his dedication to his sense of right and wrong. Whit’s greatest joy in life was in being a loving and devoted husband and father to Robin and Rorie Faith.
Pallbearers are Al Bingham, David Tidwell, Frank Blackwell, Jeremy Hayes, Tony Bell, Allen Hughes, Dan Glossner, and Greg Campbell. Honorary Pallbearers are Marshalls of Neptune’s Daughters for Mardi Gras in Mobile, AL.
A visitation will be held at Central Baptist Church in Decatur, today, January 25, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. with a Celebration of Life immediately following. There will be a private burial at Roselawn Cemetery on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.
Memorials in Whit’s honor may be made to the Central Baptist Church Building Fund.
