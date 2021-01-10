MOULTON — Funeral for Danielle Dunlap, 26, of Moulton will be Sunday, January 10, 2021, at Parkway Funeral Home, at 2:00 P.M. with Reverend Caine Coffey officiating. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Dunlap, who died Thursday, January 7, 2021, was born Monday, July 4, 1994, to Chris Long and Carla Ann Long. She was preceded in death by her mother, Carla Ann Long.
Survivors include her husband, Kyle Dunlap; daughter, Riley Paige Dunlap; father, Chris Long; grandparents, Ronnie Long and Yolanda Long, Jerry Culotta and Peggy Culotta.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
