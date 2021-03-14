HUNTSVILLE — Funeral service for Danielle Michelle Orlando, 30, of Huntsville, will be Sunday, March 14, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Peck Funeral Home. Visitation will be Sunday, from noon until the time of the funeral at 1 p.m., at the funeral home. Steve Bateman will be officiating. Sharing of special memories of Danielle John Barber. Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be at Friendship Cemetery, in Danville.
Danielle was born March 26, 1990, in Morgan County, to Dominic and Shelby Orlando. Beloved daughter, sister, niece, aunt, cousin, and friend. She was a devoted, loving mother and was happiest when she was enjoying nature, caring for animals, and doing good deeds for others.
How do you capture the flutter of a butterly wings, the beauty of God’s rainbowafter a rain, the glory of a sunrise or sunset? That was our Danielle. Welcoming, giving, and full of love. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Her beautiful memory will live on, not only in our herats, but in her sweet daughters’, Rory.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Jordan Schrimsher; daughter, Aurora ”Rory” Schrimsher; mother, Shelby Orlando; father, Dominic Orlando; brother, Matthew Orlando (Olivia); niece, Olive; grandparents, Late Tricolo and Emilia Orlando, of Detroit, and Russell and Hazel Prater, of Moulton.
Pallbearers will be Frank Barger, Derick Hallmark, Raymond Orlando, Brandon Prater, Michael Orlando, and Joseph Orlando. Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Dutton and Ryan Schrimsher.
Family and close friends must obey all state guidelines. Masks are required.
