TRINITY — Funeral service for Danna Marie Harbin, age 57, of Trinity, will be Monday, January 6, 2020, 2 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Joe McKaig and Bro. Benny Sivley officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 5, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.. Interment will be in Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Harbin, who died Friday, January 3, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born January 23, 1962, in Silver Springs, Maryland, to Huey Lane and Denise Pickett Lane. She was preceded in death by her father.
She is survived by her mother, Denise Lane of Priceville; her husband, Danny Harbin of Trinity; two sons, Adam Harbin of Chicago, Illinois, and Grant Harbin (Jessica) of Montgomery; one daughter, Rachel Baker (Brent) of Athens; two grandchildren, Norah Baker of Athens, and Rowan Baker of Athens; two brothers, Darrell Lane (Janet) of Nauvoo, and Tim Lane of Huntsville; two sisters, Tammy Robbins (Kenny) of Hartselle, and Melissa Johnson (Len) of Cherokee; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to First Priority, 2009 Westmead Street S.W., Decatur, Al 35601.
